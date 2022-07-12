Joseph Lee Walker of Pulaski, TN passed away on Saturday, July 9th, 2022. He was born in Dunedin, FL on September 22nd, 1984 and was 37 years old.
Joseph was a loving son, grandson, and brother. In his free time, he enjoyed working on trucks and fishing. He loved his dogs Dobie and Akasha dearly.
He was preceded in death by his father, Donald Lee Walker.
He is survived by,
His mother, Marie (Sammy) Bradford of Minor Hill, TN
Brother, James Witty of Shelbyville, TN
Sisters, Sara (William) Bledsoe of Shelbyville, TN
Katelyn Reynolds of Lewisburg, TN
Grandmother, Virginia Smiley of Alabama
Grandmother, Gene Walker of Florida
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory are in charge of all arrangements for Joseph Lee Walker.
