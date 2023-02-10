Joseph Madden (JM) Hagood, Jr. passed away on Wednesday evening, February 8, 2023, at Southern Tennessee Regional Pulaski. He was born in Lawrenceburg, Tennessee on March 18, 1926 and was 96 years old.
J.M. served in the 6th infantry in the US Army during the Korean War. He was a Mason level 32. J.M. enjoyed working as an insurance salesman for many years and never met a stranger.
A visitation will be 11:00 until 1:00 Tuesday, February 14, 2023, at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home.
The funeral service will follow at 1:00pm in the chapel of Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home.
The burial will follow in Giles Memory Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks memorial donations be made to American Legion or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
J.M. was preceded in death by his wife Mary Eliza Pierce Hagood. Parents Joseph Madden and Louise Mae Moore Hagood, Sr. Sister-in-law Peggy Pierce.
He was survived by his good friends JB and Debbie Higgens
Several nieces, nephews, and friends also survive.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of the arrangements for Joseph Madden (JM) Hagood, Jr.
