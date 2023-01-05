Joseph “Joe” Percy Harris, Jr., 73, of Killen, passed away December 30, 2022, at Sacred Heart Bay Medical Center in Panama City, Florida. He was retired from TVA as a store room clerk, a member of Atlas Church of Christ, a United States Army Veteran having served in Vietnam, a member of the VFW, American Legion, Moose Lodge and Masonic Lodge.
Survivors include:
Wife: Debra Clemons Harris
Children: Brian Harris (LeeAnn) & Sally Lancaster (David)
Sisters: Martha Wallace (Jimmy) & Connie Wallace (Dub)
Grandchildren: Blake Harris(Tierra), Alli Thompson(Keylan), Anna Thompson,
Abby Lancaster, & Dylan Lancaster(Briana)
Great grandchildren: Brentlyn, Rhett, Cashton & Winston
Numerous nieces and nephews
Many very special friends. Too many to list.
Preceded in death by:
Parents: Joseph Percy Harris, Sr. & Elvie Cross Harris
There will be a graveside service on Friday, January 6, 2022, at 1:00pm, at Emmaline Stutts Cemetery, with Bro. Tim Grigsby and Bro. Miles Stutts officiating. Burial will follow at Emmaline Stutts Cemetery with full military honors.
Pallbearers: David Dickerson, Rod Peden, Darren Wallace, Kevin Richardson, Patrick Wallace & Kevin Wallace.
Honorary pallbearers: Blake Harris, Mark Johnson, Ricky Clemons, Donnie Tidwell, Bobby Clemons & Dub Wallace.
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.