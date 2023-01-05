LOCAL OBITUARY

Joseph “Joe” Percy Harris, Jr., 73, of Killen, passed away December 30, 2022, at Sacred Heart Bay Medical Center in Panama City, Florida. He was retired from TVA as a store room clerk, a member of Atlas Church of Christ, a United States Army Veteran having served in Vietnam, a member of the VFW, American Legion, Moose Lodge and Masonic Lodge.

Survivors include:

            Wife:  Debra Clemons Harris

            Children:  Brian Harris (LeeAnn) & Sally Lancaster (David)

            Sisters:  Martha Wallace (Jimmy) & Connie Wallace (Dub)

Grandchildren:  Blake Harris(Tierra), Alli Thompson(Keylan), Anna Thompson,

                        Abby Lancaster, & Dylan Lancaster(Briana)

            Great grandchildren:  Brentlyn, Rhett, Cashton & Winston

            Numerous nieces and nephews

            Many very special friends. Too many to list.

Preceded in death by:

            Parents:  Joseph Percy Harris, Sr. & Elvie Cross Harris

There will be a graveside service on Friday, January 6, 2022, at 1:00pm, at Emmaline Stutts Cemetery, with Bro. Tim Grigsby and Bro. Miles Stutts officiating.  Burial will follow at Emmaline Stutts Cemetery with full military honors.

Pallbearers: David Dickerson, Rod Peden, Darren Wallace, Kevin Richardson, Patrick Wallace & Kevin Wallace.

Honorary pallbearers:  Blake Harris, Mark Johnson, Ricky Clemons, Donnie Tidwell, Bobby Clemons & Dub Wallace.

Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.

