Josephine “Missie” Simmons Gordon age 82 of Pulaski was one of eleven children born to Thomas and Mary Myers Simmons on April 13, 1939 in Pulaski, Tennessee. She departed this life on March 2, 2022. She graduated from Bridgeforth High School and received an Associate Degree from Pulaski Area Vocational School and became a Licensed Practical Nurse.
At an early age she confessed Christ and joined Dixon Chapel Cumberland Presbyterian Church where she was a sustaining member and served faithfully in many capacities until she became ill. She married James Fletcher Gordon and to this union, Christa, the blessed joy of their lives, was born.
Her medical career began as an office manager for the late Dr. D.M. Spotwood. As a nurse she was known and loved in Pulaski and Giles County as an extremely caring, knowledgeable, and effective helper of those in need. Her experiences included working in the emergency room, as well as, floor and pediatric nurse at Giles County Hospital; Home Health Care Nurse for NHC and her after-retirement position with Ivy Crest.
Her multitude of friends included classmates, co-workers, neighbors, friends of family members, foster children, grandchildren; all who knew they could count on “Missie” in times of need. Because she never met a stranger, her multitude of friends created an impressive kaleidoscope. She was also a member of The Eastern Star and Women on a Mission.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, brother William T. Simmons, sisters, Rena Sherrill, Leona Olds, Magnolia Roy and Barbara Ann Simmons.
Her survivors include her extremely devoted and caring daughter, Christa Marlez Gordon, her brother Dwyane Simmons, sisters Thelma Johnson, Christine (Grady) Hicks, Felicia Mitchell, Ada Simmons Hill and Mary Simmons. Also included are many caring nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 5, 2022 beginning with visitation at 2:00 p.m. and the funeral service immediately following at 3:00 p.m. at The Greater Richland Creek Missionary Baptist Association (Central Building) 1033 Bledsoe Road, Pulaski, Tennessee.
Interment will be in Maplewood Cemetery, Pulaski, Tennessee.
Social distancing and wearing of masks is strongly encouraged.
Jordan Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements for Josephine “Missie” Simmons Gordon.
