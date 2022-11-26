Joshua Dewayne Byrd, age 24 of Lawrenceburg, TN, passed away Tuesday November 22, 2022, after a sudden illness. He was a native of Lawrence Co, TN, a factory worker and a Christian. Funeral services will be held at Loretto Memorial Chapel on Monday, November 28, 2022, at 1:00 pm. Terry Potts will be officiating. Burial will follow in Houser Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm on Monday November 28, 2022, at Loretto Memorial Chapel.
Survivors are his mother: Joyce Potts Byrd of Lawrenceburg, TN; brothers: Daniel Byrd of Florence, AL, Corey Byrd of Lawrenceburg, TN; sisters: Tiffany Byrd of Lawrenceburg, TN, Amanda Byrd of Lawrenceburg, TN, and Crystal Byrd of Waynesboro, TN.
He was preceded in death by his father Paul Byrd, sisters Retika Byrd and Brenda Byrd.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.