Joyce Annette Bryant of Pulaski passed away Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at NHC Healthcare, Pulaski, Tennessee. She was born in Pulaski, TN on May 5th, 1936 and was 85 years old.
Joyce loved to draw, paint, and sew. She could fix just about any sewing machine she came across.
She was preceded in death her parents, Claude Lewis Brumit and Olivene Graves Surles also Granddaughter, Angela Jo Griggs Ervin.
She is survived by her;
Daughter, Anita Jo Bryant of Pulaski, TN
Son, Gary Julian Bryant of Pulaski, TN
Great Grandchildren, Amy Johnson of Pulaski, TN, Brandy Ervin of Pulaski, TN, and Destiny Minchey of Nashville, TN.
Great-great Granddaughter, Isabella Mae Johnson of Pulaski, TN.
Brother, Julian Brumit of Franklin, TN
One Niece and Nephew also survive.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements for Joyce Annete Bryant
