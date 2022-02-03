Joyce Butler, 63, of Rogersville died Saturday, January 29, 2022, at Madison Hospital.
Visitation will be Saturday, February 5, 2022, 11 AM-12 PM at Elkins East Chapel. Funeral service will follow at 12 PM in the chapel with Chris Simmons officiating.
Mrs. Butler attended Branding Iron Cowboy Church and Rogersville United Methodist Church. A private burial will be at Butler Cemetery.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Burney; two granddaughters, Jamie Cromwell and Bailey Liles; sons-in-law, Jerry Cromwell and Cody Martin; siblings, Junior Butler, Charlie Butler, and Reeder Mae Goins; parents, Oliver and Mary Butler.
Mrs. Butler is survived by her children, Lamanda Burney (Faron Terry), Ben Burney, Kelli Burney (Bryan McMannes), Michelle Ash, and Melissa Gilstrap (Lee); eight grandchildren, Adrianna Liles (Joe Martin), Kaleb Martin, Kylie Burney, Mackenzie Burney, Bella Burney, Sailor Burney, Raina Burney, and Jeremy Cromwell; four great-grandchildren; siblings, Donald Butler, Jerry Butler, and Helen Butler.
