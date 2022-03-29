Joyce Elaine Fowler Gray, 83, of Killen, AL, went to be with Jesus on March 26, 2022.
She was preceded in death by her husband Glen Rogers Gray, 2 sons Roger and Phillip Gray, parents LM Fowler and Bertha Wallace Fowler and 2 sisters baby Ruth and Roma D. Williams.
She was a member of North Carolina Church of Christ. She was a housewife and a book keeper.
Joyce is survived by one son Lawrence Gray (Audrey), sister Norma Dickens, brother Larry Fowler, grandchildren April Bowden, Jonathan Gray, Michael Gray, Lily Gray, Lawrence Michael, and LaShae Michael, and 6 great-grandchildren.
The funeral will be at North Carolina Church of Christ 3500 CR 36 Killen, AL on Thursday, March 31, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. The family will receive friends from 10:00 A.M-11:00 A.M. Officiating will be by Tim Grigsby. Pallbearers will be Vance Henry, Charlie Myrick, Jonathan Gray, Jacob Black, and Roger Whitehead.
Many thanks to Ballad Health Hospice and caregivers Kathy and Lisa for their compassionate care.
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
