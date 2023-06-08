Joyce Elaine Townsend Eubank passed away on Thursday, June 8th, 2023. She was born October 26th, 1937 in Minor Hill, TN to Hadren and Auvalene Pickett Townsend. She was a homemaker and helped her husband, Billy Don Eubank, in the dairy business. She loved and served the Stella community for 66 years. She enjoyed helping with the annual Stella fish fry and oversaw the community flower fund for many years. She was an avid vegetable and flower gardener. She enjoyed cooking, canning, and spending time sitting on the porch, visiting with family and friends. She was a member of the Church of Christ, where she enjoyed Bible studies and helping those in need. She took pride in watching grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren grow.
The visitation will be Saturday, June 10th, 2023 from 11:00 until 2:00pm at Bennett-May & Pierce.
The Funeral Service will follow at 2:00pm in the chapel of Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home.
Burial take place at Stella Cemetery.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Billy Don Eubank, parents, Hadren (Tater) and Auvalene Pickett Townsend, brother, Larry Townsend, sister, Joan McMurtrey, in-laws, John R and Mary Eubank, and son-in-law, Johnny Buchanan.
She is survived by,
Her sons, Tony (Cindy) Eubank of Lexington, Al
Tim (Cindy) Eubank of Anthony Hill Community
Daughters, Angie (James) Russell of Minor Hill
Amanda Garrison (Doug Hasting) of the Stella community
Grandchildren, Brooke (Brian) Greene, Beth (Griffin) Curry, Megan (Matthew) Wilson, Mitch (Ashley) Eubank, Matthew (Shea) Eubank, Kristen (Jared) Meadows, Katie Eubank, Shelby (Lee) Hargrove, Peyton Oliver, Rylee Garrison and Kase Garrison
17 Great Grandchildren and 6 great-great grandchildren
Brothers-in-law, Terry (Donna) Eubank
Tom McMurtrey
Sister-in-law, Renee Townsend
Several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and special companion, Dude, also survive.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of the services for Joyce Elaine Townsend Eubank.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.