Joyce Evelyn Bowden Rowe, age 87, of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at NHC Healthcare of Lawrenceburg. She was a native of Lawrence County, AL, a homemaker, and a member of Paragon Mills Church of Christ in Nashville, TN.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Willie J. and Ethel Riddle Bowden; her husband, Ted H. Rowe; and one daughter, Sandra Rowe.
She is survived by one son, Don W. Bowden (Phyllis) of Lawrenceburg, TN; four grandchildren, Racheal, Patrick, Nathan, and Kyle; and four great-grandchildren, Kayla, Kadin, Houstyn, and Luna.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM Friday, June 17, 2022 and from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM Saturday, June 18, 2022, at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at Neal Funeral Home at 10:00 AM Saturday, June 18, 2022. Interment will follow at Lawrence County Memorial Gardens in Lawrenceburg, TN. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
