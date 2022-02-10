Joyce Keeton, age 77, of Summertown, TN passed away Wednesday, February 9, 2022, at Maury Regional Medical Center in Columbia, TN. She was a native of Lawrence County, TN, and a homemaker.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Charlie and Maggie Bell Lemay Head; and her husband, Earl Kenneth Keeton.
She is survived by one daughter, Lisa Bradburn (Donald) of Summertown, TN; one son, Mike Keeton (Pam) of Columbia, TN; two sisters, Dorothy Simbeck of Hohenwald, TN and Idell Allen of Ethridge, TN; four grandchildren, Kayla Keeton Southern (Adam) of Culleoka, TN, Brent Clifton (Whitney) of Summertown, TN, Chad Clifton (Abby) of Vancouver, WA, and Kendall Keeton (Whitney) of Culleoka, TN; and five great-grandchildren, Cheyanne Clifton, Leland Clifton, Piper Clifton, Rhys Clifton, and Aspen Clifton.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM Friday, February 11, 2022, at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at Neal Funeral Home at 1:00 PM Saturday, February 12, 2022, with Alice Bennett officiating. Interment will follow at Shady Grove Cemetery in Lawrence County, TN. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.