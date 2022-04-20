Joyce Marie Garner, 79, of Anderson, passed away Monday, April 18, 2022. Ms. Joyce was a 1960 graduate of Loretto High School. She was a member of Heritage Ministries Church. Her favorite things in life were traveling, singing and spending time with family. She was a mother, grandmother and sister who furiously loved and adored all titles she held. She will always be remembered as a nurturing woman with a loving heart.
Visitation for Ms. Joyce will be Thursday, April 21st from 12-2 p.m. at Rogersville Funeral Home with funeral service following in the chapel. Burial will be held in Corum Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Jeremy Huckaba, Kyle Garner, Josh Howard, Jonathan Howard, Brandon Howard, Channing Grisham and Shannon Grisham.
Joyce is preceded in death by her parents, Herman and Mildred James; husband, Charles Winston Garner; infant son, Benji; grandson, Charles Robert; brothers, Arnold James and Rudolph James. She is survived by her children, Sonya (Barry) Howard and Winston (Leanne) Garner; grandchildren, Jeremy (Jessica) Huckaba, Kyle (Cayla) Garner, Brandon Howard, Josh (Sara) Howard, Jonathan (Allie) Howard; great-grandchildren, Jayden, Karsyn, Addisyn, Kasen, James Sawyer and Marley Rae; sisters, Hazel Hurd, Sue (Wayne) Mashburn, Mary (Kevin) Messer; brother, Brent (Bonnie) James; numerous nieces and nephews.
Visit rogersvillefh.com to share memories and condolences with Mrs. Graner’s family.
