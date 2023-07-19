Joyce Marie Pollick, age 87, of St. Joseph, TN., passed away on Tuesday, July 18th, 2023. She was a member of St. Joe Church of Christ. Joyce was a retired CNA who enjoyed gardening, traveling, and spending time with her kids and grandkids.
She is preceded in death by her Husband, Larry Pollick; Parents, Carmon and Lucille Kilburn; Brother, Edward Kilburn.
She is survived by her Children, Brenda Rayoum, Donnie Luna (Linda); 7 Grandchildren, 9 Great Grandchildren, 2 Great Great Grandchildren, Several Nieces and Nephews.
Visitation will be held at the Pettus-Turnbo Funeral Chapel on Friday, July 21st, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. with the funeral service to follow at 12:00 p.m.
The family would also like to extend a special thanks to caretakers Hope and Terry.
Interment will be at Houser Cemetery.
Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.pettusturnbo.com
All arrangements to be handled by Pettus-Turnbo Funeral Home
