Joyce Marie Scott Collier dies of July 2, 2023 at the age of 76 at her home in Florence, AL. She was retired from the Lauderdale County Board of Education after 29 ½ years. She loved to cook and she loved all her students. Joyce loved watching Alabama football and eating popcorn.
She was preceded in death by her husbands Robert Kenneth Scott and Charles Collier, parents Albert and Georgia Simpson, granddaughter Brandie Comer, and great-grandson Ezra Burgess.
She is survived by her daughters Alice Robbins (Allen) of Iron City, TN, Norma Comer (Gary) and Cindy Rich of Florence; grandchildren Jessica Burgess (Phil) of Florence, Kenny Pitman (Kristi) of Tuscumbia, Brandon Comer (Carrie) of Florence, Jarvis Rich (Keri) of Orland, Illinois, and Kiefer Robbins (Anna-Kate) of Florence; great-grandchildren Lyndon Barrier, Alexis Pitman, Avery Barrier, Abbie Comer, Brantley Comer, Evie Comer, Nova Pitman, Iris Burgess, and Emily Rich; sister-in-laws Linda Patrick of Killen and Regina Scott of Muscle Shoals; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be Wednesday, July 5, 2023 from 6:00-8:00 P.M. at Greenhill Funeral Home. The funeral service will be Thursday, July 6, 2023 at 12:00 P.M. at Greenhill Funeral Home Chapel with Michael Danley and Jim Lovell officiating. Burial will be in Butler Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be grandsons and great-grandsons and Wes Bevis. Honorary pallbearers will be Kiefer Robbins and Brantley Comer.
The family would like to thank Dr. Lango, Dr. Hashemiyoon, Southern Care Hospice, and Diane Hamm for the special care that they showed our mom. We would also like to thank Monica Vernon and Makayla Miller at Beauty Marker Studio for making her fell pretty on Fridays.
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge arrangements.
