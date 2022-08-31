Juanita “Nita” Blair Worsham of Pulaski passed away Monday morning, August 29th, 2022, at NHC Pulaski. She was born on January 5th, 1921 in Limestone County, Alabama and was 101 years old.
The visitation will be held Friday, September 2nd, 2022 from 11:00am to 1:00pm at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory.
The funeral service will follow at 1:00pm in the chapel of Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home.
A private family burial will follow in Maplewood Cemetery.
Juanita was preceded in death by her husband George Morgan Worsham, her son James R. Worsham, parents Floyde Wesley and Beulah Mae Copeland Blair, and brothers, Robert Wilson Blair, Thomas Douglas Blair, and Wade Hamilton Blair.
Juanita is survived by her,
Daughter, Betty (Toby) Clark of Pulaski, TN
Son, Doug (Ronda) Worsham of Westmoreland, TN
Daughter-in-law, Kay Worsham of Tanner, AL
6 Grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, and 2 Great-great grandchildren.
Special family friend, Diane Worsham and the caregivers at NHC that she came to know and appreciate.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggest memorial donations be made to St. Andrews Memorial United Methodist Church, 831 Minor Hill Hwy, Pulaski, TN 38478, to First Presbyterian Church of Pulaski, 202 S 2nd St, Pulaski, TN 38478 or the Giles County Public Library, 122 S 2nd St, Pulaski, TN 38478.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements for Juanita Blair Worsham.
