Judi Lynn Butler, 68, of Cullman, passed away Friday, March 17, 2023.
A visitation will be Saturday, March 25th from 1 – 2 p.m. at Oliver Church of Christ with a memorial service to follow with David O’Connell officiating.
Judi was preceded in death by her parents, Earl & Louise Fry; husband, Ted Butler; daughter, Jenni Gibbons; sisters, Martha and Angie; brother, Ricky. She is survived by her son, Charles (Wendi) Gibbons; grandchildren, Gabby (Taylor) Graham, Brianna (Byron) England and Ruth Gibbons; great-grandchildren, Jack, and Ellie Graham; sisters, Sara Fry and Debbie Laxton; brother, Bobby Fry.
To plant a tree in memory of Judi Butler as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
