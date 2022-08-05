LOCAL OBITUARY

Judith Ann Carbone, 79, of Florence, AL, passed away August 2, 2022 at her home. Judith was a native of Chicago, IL. She was a member of St. Michael’s Catholic Church in St. Florian, AL and also a member of Florence Hi Neighbors.  She always had a passion for all of the beautiful things in life.  Anyone who knew her knew her love for her family and friends.  She always had a smile on her face, and not a mean thing in her heart.

Judith is survived by:

Son: John R. Carbone and wife Ana of Sao Paulo, Brazil

Daughters: Nicole M. Hoehler and husband Eric of Florence, AL & Dorann L. Ferguson and husband John of Denver, CO

Grandchildren: Johnny Carbone, Alexis Hoehler, Ivy Ferguson, and Simon Ferguson

Sisters: Frances Basso and Diane Haertel

Sister-In-Law: Elizabeth Carbone

She was preceded in death by:

Husband: John Anthony Carbone

Parents: William Vanderpool and Frances Marie Dillon Vanderpool

Brother-In-Law: Richard Carbone

Visitation will be Monday, August 8, 2022 from 5-8:00 P.M. at Greenhill Funeral Home. The funeral service will be Tuesday at 9:00am at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in St. Florian, AL with Abbot Cletus officiating.

The family asks that if you would rather make a donation, please consider:  St. Michael’s Catholic Church or Florence/Lauderdale Animal Shelter.

Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

To plant a tree in memory of Judith Carbone as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

