Judy Dianne Long, age 69, of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away Saturday, February 12, 2022, at Williamson Medical Center in Franklin, TN. She was a native of Lawrence County, TN, a homemaker, a caregiver, and a member of Good Hope Primitive Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents, O.F. and Ruby Williams Burdette; her husband, Charles "Bud" Long; and one son, Charles Michael Long.
She is survived by one daughter, Dana Michelle Vick (Christopher) of Spring Hill, TN; one son, Jeffrey Bryan Long (Brenda Lee) of Leoma, TN; nine grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; one sister, Jo Abbott of Ethridge, TN; and four brothers, Junior Burdette, Jimmy Burdette of Erin, TN, Danny Burdette of Lawrenceburg, TN, and Ricky Burdette, Pulaski, TN
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM Thursday, February 17, 2022, at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at Macedonia Baptist Church at 1:00 PM Friday, February 18, 2022. Mrs. Long will lie in state at the church from 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM. Interment will follow at Macedonia Cemetery in Lawrence County, TN. The family suggests memorials be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
