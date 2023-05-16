Judy Ellen Slaton Gilbert, 77, of Athens, passed away Friday, May 12, 2023 surrounded by her loving family.
A visitation will be Monday, May 15th from 12 – 1 p.m. at Midway Baptist Church with the funeral service following with Gerome Hilliard officiating. Burial will be in Roselawn Cemetery.
Visit Rogersvillefh.com to share condolence with Judy’s family.
To plant a tree in memory of Judy Gilbert as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
