LOCAL OBIT

Judy Gale Graves , age 67 of Florence, AL passed away Friday September 1, 2023 at North Alabama Medical Center after a brief illness.  She was a native of Lauderdale Co, AL. a Clerk, and of the Church of Christ faith. 

 

Graveside Service will be held at Pettus Cemetery on Monday September 4, 2023 at 12:00 pm.  Stan Dean will be officiating.  Burial will follow in Pettus Cemetery.  Loretto Memorial Chapel is in charge of all arrangements.

 

 

Survivors are:

Mother-                          Earline Holden Michael                            Lexington, AL

2-Sisters-                      Wanda Tate                                                     Muscle Shoals, AL

                                            Donna Ritter                                                   Lexington, AL

Several Nieces & Nephews Also Survive

