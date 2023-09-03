Judy Gale Graves , age 67 of Florence, AL passed away Friday September 1, 2023 at North Alabama Medical Center after a brief illness. She was a native of Lauderdale Co, AL. a Clerk, and of the Church of Christ faith.
Graveside Service will be held at Pettus Cemetery on Monday September 4, 2023 at 12:00 pm. Stan Dean will be officiating. Burial will follow in Pettus Cemetery. Loretto Memorial Chapel is in charge of all arrangements.
Survivors are:
Mother- Earline Holden Michael Lexington, AL
2-Sisters- Wanda Tate Muscle Shoals, AL
Donna Ritter Lexington, AL
Several Nieces & Nephews Also Survive
