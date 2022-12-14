Judy Detreca Jane Burrow Griggs, 57, of Five Points, TN, passed away December 12, 2022. Judy was a Registered Nurse at Maury Regional Hospital and a member of the Christian faith. She was a native of Rockford, IL.
Judy is survived by:
Husband: Brent Anthony Griggs
Sons: Benjamin Mattox (Tiffany), Bill Mattox (Shalee), John Griggs (Kimmy), Jason Griggs, and Shawn Griggs
Daughter: Madison Griggs and Ryan McRary
Brother: Howard Wayne Burrow
Sisters: Hettie Maynard (James) and Shirley Maynard/Kotarba (Mike)
Brothers-In-Law: Rich Griggs (Denise), Brant Griggs, and Jerry Griggs
Father-In-Law: Gerald Griggs
Grandchildren: Miller, Moxson, Maelee, Elena, Marilyn, Valor, and Zoey
Numerous Nieces and Nephews
She was preceded in death by:
Parents: William Howard Burrow and Lena Mae Johnson Burrow
Sister: Lena Annette Burrow
Mother-In-Law: Gwen Griggs
Visitation will be Saturday, December 17, 2022 from 10:00 A.M. until 12:00 P.M. at Greenhill Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow in the funeral home chapel at 12:00 P.M. Burial will be in Second Creek Cemetery.
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
