Judy L. Kieff McConnell, age 76, passed away on Sunday, January 29, 2023, in Elk Valley Nursing Home in Fayetteville, TN.
She was born in Lester, AL, on May 23, 1946, retired from Johnson Control, she was preceded in death by her parents, Earl and Reba Pugh Kieff, brothers, Joe and Jimmy Kieff, sisters, Mary Burlas and Ardena Williams.
Visitation will be on Saturday, February 4, 2023, from 12 noon until funeral service time at 2:00PM, at the Carr & Erwin Funeral Home with burial to follow in Giles Memory Gardens.
Survivors are: husband, Dwight McConnell, Pulaski, son Tony McConnell and Shauna, Murfreesboro, brother, D. W. Kieff, Killen, TX, grandchildren, Jessica and Andrew McConnell, Emma Rigsby.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude’s.
Carr & Erwin Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
