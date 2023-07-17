Judy Lynn Long Marlow of Mt. Juliet, TN passed away on July 16th, 2023. She was born on February 5th, 1948 and was 75 years old.
Judy was a loving Wife, Mother, Mimi, Sister, and Friend. She was a Giles County High School graduate; she then went on to complete her Master’s Degree in early childhood education. Judy loved her job as an educator and worked tirelessly for children of all ages. She was a former member of Victory Baptist Church in Mt. Juliet. Judy loved talking and had never met a stranger. She had many friends from her many groups, including her beloved Margarita Girls. Judy had an amazing ability to reach out to everyone and keep people together. She was the glue of the family. Her grandchildren were her life, to whom she was known as “Mimi”.
A visitation will be held on Friday, July 21st, 2023 from 1:00pm to 3:00pm at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory.
The Graveside Service will follow at 3:30pm on Friday July 21st, 2023 at Maplewood Cemetery in Pulaski, TN
Judy was preceded in death by her parents, Royce “Cotton” and Jeane Brewer Long, and her in-laws, Ed and Matilda Marlow.
She is survived by
Her husband, Ken Marlow of Mt. Juliet, TN
Daughter, Jeana Lynn (Toby) Crowell of Lebanon, TN
Son, Justin Edward (Hannah) Marlow of Atlanta, GA
Grandchildren, Brixton Strummer Williams-Crowell , and Damian Kenneth Marlow.
Brothers, David (Anita) Long of Pulaski, TN
Mike Long of Marietta, GA
Sister, Linda (Mark) Cashman of Lebanon, TN
Nieces and Nephews, B.J. Kerstiens, Jessica Long Luda, Cameron Long, Abby Blissard, and Patrick Cashman
Aunt, Sarah Long of Conyers, GA
Cousins, Randy Long, Beverly Collins, Patricia McDougal, Richard Long, Patsy Stanley, and Joyce Holbrook
Countless friends also survive.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of the arrangements for Judy Lynn Long Marlow.
