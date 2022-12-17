Julia Anna Inman, 50, of Pulaski, passed away Thursday, December 15, 2022, at her home in Pulaski.
Julia was born October 31, 1972, in Nashville, TN, to Jimmy M. and Gloria Jean Starks Inman. She was preceded in death by her father Jimmy Inman and step-father Ricky Wayne Gurley.
Survivors include her mother Gloria Jean Gurley of Hopkinsville, KY, daughters Constance Inman of Pulaski, Semona Keith of Huntsville, Kelsey Keith of Pulaski, Selena Keith of Huntsville, step-daughters Queena Compane of Huntsville, Pamela Lacy of Huntsville, brothers Jimmy Inman, Jr of Washington State, Charles Inman of Hopkinsville, Dale Inman of Washington State, Neil Inman of South Carolina, sister Tracy Winterstein of South Carolina, and three grandchildren.
Carr & Erwin Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. No services are scheduled at this time.
