Julia Frances Rhoades Sanders Barnett , age 84 of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away Monday July 4, 2022 at NHC Healthcare Lawrenceburg after an extended illness. She was a native of Decatur, AL, a Seamstress,and of the Baptist faith. Funeral Services will be held at Loretto Memorial Chapel on Saturday, July 9, 2022 at 1:00 pm. Jaymond Perry & John Copeland will be officiating. Burial will follow in Grassy Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm on Saturday July 9, 2022 at Loretto Memorial Chapel.
Survivors are:
4-Daughters- Melissa Wilson (Nink) Shelbyville, TN
Renita Copeland (John) Leoma, TN
Nedenia Baxter Lawrenceburg, TN
Lynnette Sanders Lawrenceburg, TN
Sister- Effie Mae Hammonds Priceville, AL
9-Grandchildren
17-Great Grandchildren
