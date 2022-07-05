LOCAL OBITUARY

Julia Frances Rhoades Sanders Barnett , age 84 of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away Monday July 4, 2022 at NHC Healthcare Lawrenceburg after an extended illness.  She was a native of Decatur, AL, a Seamstress,and of the Baptist faith.  Funeral Services will be held at Loretto Memorial Chapel on Saturday, July 9, 2022 at 1:00 pm.  Jaymond Perry & John Copeland will be officiating.  Burial will follow in Grassy Cemetery. 

Visitation will be from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm on Saturday July 9, 2022 at Loretto Memorial Chapel.

Survivors are:

4-Daughters-                    Melissa Wilson (Nink)                        Shelbyville, TN

                                           Renita Copeland (John)                    Leoma, TN

                                           Nedenia Baxter                                   Lawrenceburg, TN

                                           Lynnette Sanders                               Lawrenceburg, TN

Sister-                               Effie Mae Hammonds                        Priceville, AL

  9-Grandchildren

17-Great Grandchildren

To plant a tree in memory of Julia Barnett as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

