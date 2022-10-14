Julie Flechia Brown Hand , age 50 of Dallas, GA passed away Sunday, October 9, 2022 at home after a sudden illness. She was a native of Cobb County,GA,a homemaker,and a member of Tabernacle Baptist Church. Funeral Services will be held at Loretto Memorial Chapel on Sunday, October 16, 2022 at 2:00 pm. Josh Taylor will be officiating. Burial will follow in Wade Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm on Sunday, October 16, 2022 at Loretto Memorial Chapel.
Survivors are:
Husband- Jamie Hand Cloverdale, AL
2 Sons- Jared Hand Loretto, TN
Brandon Hand Loretto, TN
Mother- Ann Brown Dallas, GA
Brother- David Brown JR. Acworth, GA
Sisters- Deborah Howard Dallas, GA
Cathy Johnson Tiveron Dallas, GA
Toni Johnson Bonds Villa Rica, GA
Extended family
Best friends- Jennifer Roberts (Nathan)
Lisa Voyles (Allen)
Father in law- Calvin Hand
Sister in law- Lisa Hand
Preceded in death by:
Parents- David & Mildred Cline Brown
Brother- Buck Brown
Niece- Meagan Roberts
