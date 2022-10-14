LOCAL OBITUARY

Julie Flechia Brown Hand , age 50 of Dallas, GA passed away Sunday, October 9, 2022 at home after a sudden illness.  She was a native of Cobb County,GA,a homemaker,and a member of Tabernacle Baptist Church.  Funeral Services will be held at Loretto Memorial Chapel on Sunday, October 16, 2022 at 2:00 pm Josh Taylor will be officiating.  Burial will follow in Wade Cemetery

Visitation will be from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm on Sunday, October 16, 2022 at Loretto Memorial Chapel.

 

Survivors are:

Husband-                               Jamie Hand                                  Cloverdale, AL

2 Sons-                                    Jared Hand                                   Loretto, TN

                                               Brandon Hand                               Loretto, TN

Mother-                               Ann Brown                                      Dallas, GA

Brother-                               David Brown JR.                            Acworth, GA

Sisters-                                Deborah Howard                           Dallas, GA

                                             Cathy Johnson Tiveron                Dallas, GA

                                            Toni Johnson Bonds                       Villa Rica, GA

Extended family

Best friends-                      Jennifer Roberts (Nathan)

                                            Lisa Voyles (Allen)

Father in law-                  Calvin Hand

Sister in law-                    Lisa Hand

Preceded in death by:

Parents- David & Mildred Cline Brown

Brother- Buck Brown

Niece- Meagan Roberts

To plant a tree in memory of Julie Hand as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

