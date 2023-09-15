June Jeanette Sims Mathis left her earthly life and was welcomed into Heaven early in the afternoon on Thursday, September 14th.
She was a native and long-time resident of Lawrence County.
The daughter of the late Fagin and Hattie Sims and sister to the late Joyce Sims Shook. She is survived by her brother Wesley Sims of Oak Ridge, Tennessee.
She is also survived by her husband Doyle Mathis of St. Joseph, Tennessee and five children:
Michael York of Charlotte, NC. Vickie Mashburn of Lawrenceburg, Robert York of St. Joseph, Mark York and Timothy York of Tallahassee, FL.
She was a loving Grandmother to 38 Grand and Great Grandchildren.
Visitation will be held at Loretto Funeral Home on Saturday September 16th from 10:00 am-12:00 pm and a Celebration of her life will be held at noon at the funeral home. Graveside service and burial will follow in the Fullers Chapel cemetery.
Pallbearers are grand and great grandsons Ryan York, Alec York, Jace York, Nick York, Chris Mashburn and Jonathon Holt
Her Life was a full one and made richer by all who knew and loved her. She loved to travel and did so often up until the past few years.
She was a Daughter and a Sister. A Wife, Mother, and Grandmother. She was an Encourager, a Prayer Warrior and a Child of God who was always quick to witness to the miracle of her salvation and her life-long relationship with Jesus Christ.
Loretto Memorial Chapel is assisting the family.
