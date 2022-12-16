Justin Kyle Reynolds, age 32, of Lawrenceburg, TN, passed away on Tuesday, December 13, 2022. In his spare time, Justin enjoyed playing softball, fishing, and rooting for the Tennessee Vols. He was a beloved husband, son, father, and brother who will be dearly missed.
He is preceded in death by his Grandfathers, Glynn Willis, Ed Reynolds, and Travis Adams; Grandmother, Irene Ray; Close Friend, Desmond Gordon.
He is survived by his Father, Eddie Lee Reynolds (Lisa); Mother, Glenda Renee Dailey (James); Wife, Cristie Reynolds; Children, Briona Isbell and Cheyenne Isbell; Grandmother, Carolyn Willis; Brother, Robert Reynolds (Morgan); Sister, Brittany Reynolds; Step Brothers, Carl Bell, Jermaine Dailey, Jaye Dailey; Step Sisters, Lydia Martin and Lakisha Dailey; Uncles, Charles Willis, Timothy Willis (Ashley), and Roy Reynolds; Aunts, Jeanette Hill (Mike) and Tonya Adams; 2 Nephews; 2 Nieces; Several Cousins; Devoted Cousin, Rob Kennedy; Special Friend, Amy Cothren
Visitation will be held at Liberty Chapel Free Will Baptist Church on Friday, December 16, 2022 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
The Funeral Service will be held at Liberty Chapel Free Will Baptist Church on Saturday, December 17, 2022 beginning at 11:00 a.m. with Rick Kennedy officiating.
Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.pettusturnbo.com
All arrangements to be handled by Pettus-Turnbo Funeral Home
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.