Justin Walter “Dusty” Purser, also known as Papa, 77, of Florence, AL, passed away at his home on April 13, 2023. Dusty was retired from TVA Rad-Waste Labor and was a member of Shiloh Church of Christ. He was also a member of Greenhill, AL Masonic Lodge #402. Dusty was a proud United States Army Veteran and he was disabled in the Vietnam War.
Papa was a great fisherman and a hunter. He loved the outdoors. Dusty also enjoyed driving his tractor to the pond. He and Charlene were known for their beautiful garden and spotless home and yard. Papa was a Christian and ever since Nana passed away, he waited for the day he would see her again. Our family has great peace knowing they will always be together in Heaven.
Papa served in the 9th Infantry Division (Old Reliable) in the United States Army. He was wounded in combat and received 3 Bronze Stars and a Purple Heart.
Dusty is survived by:
His only beloved son: Anthony Purser and his daughter-in-law Leslie, who was like his daughter
Brother: Billy Purser
Sisters: Evelyn Smith & Denise Purser
Grandson: Dustin “D.J.” Purser and his precious wife Kirsten Baker-D.J. was his best little buddy from the moment he was born. They had a papa/grandson bond that was so special. They were best friends.
Sisters-in-Law: Peggy Richardson and Caroline Wallace (Delton)
Numerous Nieces and Nephews
He was preceded in death by:
Wife: Charlene LeFan Purser-she was the love of his life and soul mate
Parents: Walter and Mary Purser
Brother: Roy Purser
Sister: Joe Parks
Brother-in-law: Jimmy Richardson
Visitation will be Monday, April 17, 2023 from 11:00 A.M. until 1:00 P.M. at Greenhill Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 1:00 P.M. in the funeral home chapel with Bro. Howell Bigham officiating. Burial will be in Shiloh Cemetery with full military honors.
Pallbearers will be Kenny Glass, Tim Glass, Jeremy Jones, James Jones, Marty Wallace, Brody Glass, and Stephen Phillips.
The family would like to thank Affinity Hospice for taking such good care of Papa in his final days.
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
