Kaleb Taylor Johnson, age 22, of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away Sunday, April 24, 2022, at Southern TN Regional Health System in Lawrenceburg, TN. He was a native of Lawrenceburg, TN, employed at Cabinets To Go, and of the Christian Faith. He will always be known for his favorite phrase "Aw". Kaleb was kindhearted, caring, and a wonderful son, brother, and grandson. He loved being outdoors, basketball, football, rock 'n roll and heavy metal music.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Joe Brown "Popa"; and paternal grandparents, Herbert and Lilly "Nanny" Johnson.
He is survived by his parents, Patrick and Lynn Johnson of Lawrenceburg, TN; four sisters, Abby Johnson Brown (Dan), Alexis Markus, Kylie Johnson, and Emily Johnson, all of Lawrenceburg, TN; three brothers, Liam Johnson, Joshua Johnson, and Jacob Johnson, all of Lawrenceburg, TN; his maternal grandmother, Jackie Mattox of Lawrenceburg, TN; aunts, Hope Sherrell (Dennis), and Rosemary Johnson, both of Lawrenceburg, TN; uncle, Joe Brown (Emily) of Lawrenceburg, TN; and cat, Knox.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. The family will receive friends from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM Saturday, May 07, 2022, at Rotary Park Gym. A celebration of life will be conducted at Rotary Park Gym at 2:00 PM Saturday, May 07, 2022, with David Morgan officiating. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
