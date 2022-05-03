LOCAL OBITUARY

Kaleb Taylor Johnson, age 22, of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away Sunday, April 24, 2022, at Southern TN Regional Health System in Lawrenceburg, TN.  He was a native of Lawrenceburg, TN, employed at Cabinets To Go, and of the Christian Faith.  He will always be known for his favorite phrase "Aw".  Kaleb was kindhearted, caring, and a wonderful son, brother, and grandson.  He loved being outdoors, basketball, football, rock 'n roll and heavy metal music.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Joe Brown "Popa"; and paternal grandparents, Herbert and Lilly "Nanny" Johnson.

He is survived by his parents, Patrick and Lynn Johnson of Lawrenceburg, TN; four sisters, Abby Johnson Brown (Dan), Alexis Markus, Kylie Johnson, and Emily Johnson, all of Lawrenceburg, TN; three brothers, Liam Johnson, Joshua Johnson, and Jacob Johnson, all of Lawrenceburg, TN; his maternal grandmother, Jackie Mattox of Lawrenceburg, TN; aunts, Hope Sherrell (Dennis), and Rosemary Johnson, both of Lawrenceburg, TN; uncle, Joe Brown (Emily) of Lawrenceburg, TN; and cat, Knox.

Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee.  The family will receive friends from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM Saturday, May 07, 2022, at Rotary Park Gym.  A celebration of life will be conducted at Rotary Park Gym at 2:00 PM Saturday, May 07, 2022, with David Morgan officiating.  Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.

To send flowers to the family of Kaleb Taylor Johnson, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

May 7
Visitation
Saturday, May 7, 2022
11:00AM-2:00PM
Rotary Park Gym
927 North Military Avenue
Lawrenceburg, TN 38464
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
May 7
Celebration of Life
Saturday, May 7, 2022
2:00PM
Rotary Park Gym
927 North Military Avenue
Lawrenceburg, TN 38464
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Celebration of Life begins.

Recommended for you