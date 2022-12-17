Karen S. Liebel, 70, of Florence died Thursday, December 15, 2022, at her residence.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert J. Liebel; son, David J. Henderson; mother, June Foss; father, Eddie Henderson.
She is survived by her daughter, Christina Bridgers (Charles); grandchildren, Bridget Henderson, Travis Henderson, Charles Bridgers, Jr, Samantha Bridgers, Paige Henderson, and Gracie Henderson; siblings, Chris Henderson, Starlla Meikle, Judy Wane, and Sandy Fernau.
Elkins Funeral Home is assisting the family. No services are planned at this time. You are invited to leave condolences at www.elkinsfuneralhome.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Karen Liebel as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.