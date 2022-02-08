Karl Everett Mace of Pulaski Passed away on February 7, 2022 at his home in Giles County. He was born in Akron, Ohio on January 23rd, 1930 and was 92 years old.
He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and great-great grandfather. He was an Air Force veteran with a strong military family. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Pulaski, TN. Life member of the American Motorcyclists Association, life member of the Christian Motorcyclist Association, the Air Force Communicators and Air Traffic controllers, Experimental Aircraft Association Chapter 846, and the Canton, Ohio Motorcycle Club. He was also a former member of the Wadsworth Airmen’s Association and BMW Riders Association. He had a passion for flying and it was more than a hobby. He also owned his own plane and hanger.
Visitation will be held on Friday, February 11th from 11:00 to 1:00pm at Bennett-May and Pierce Funeral Home & Crematory.
Funeral Service will follow at 1:00pm in the Chapel of Bennett-May and Pierce Funeral Home & Crematory.
Military Honors will follow service.
Visitation and burial will also take place in Ohio at a later date.
He is preceded in death by, his parents and his wife, Clara Bell Mace.
He is survived by,
Daughter, Della Deventuri
Son, Daniel (Melinda) McCullough De Venture
Son, Donald (Debbie) De Venture
Eight Grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren, 18 great-great grandchildren.
Many beloved nieces & nephews also survive.
SOARING
Those who hope in the Lord will renew their strength.
They will soar on wings like eagles; they will run and not grow weary; they will walk and not be faint.
Isaiah 40:31 (NIV)
