On September 12, 2023, Karren Keeton Erwin (of Killen, AL), loving wife to McRae Erwin, mother of Brian Erwin, grandmother to Logan and Kennedy Erwin, passed away at age 75.
She was born on December 4, 1947, to Thomas “Bill” Keeton and Ola “Maize” Flippo Keeton.
As a cater, Karren was known for her love of cooking. It was her honor to cater three NCAA Division II championship banquets. She was an avid reader and collector of cook books. The only thing Karren loved more was her friends and family.
Karren was a member of the Red Hat Society where her dearest lifelong friend Sandra Krieger enjoyed many fellowships. Karren and Sandra also had a restaurant “The Lunch Box” in downtown Florence.
Karren was a member of Atlas Church of Christ.
Mrs. Erwin was preceded in death by her parents Thomas “DaddyBill” Keeton, mother Ola Mae “Mazie” Flippo Keeton and sister-in-law’s Tricia Keeton & Ann Erwin.
Karren is survived by her loving husband of 58 years McRae Erwin, son Brian McRae Erwin, grandson Logan Erwin (Darian), granddaughter Kennedy Claire Erwin, four brothers Tommy Keeton, Alan Keeton (Betty), Jim Keeton (Kristine), Johnny Keeton (Kathy), along with many nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be her brother-in-law’s Charles Erwin and Larry Erwin and her four brothers.
The family would like to thank Holly Ann Higdon for her love and care, and the staff at Mitchell Hollingsworth Rehabilitation Center and Lauderdale Christian Nursing Home for the excellent care they gave Karren.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital or Wounded Warrior Project, two of Karren’s favorite charities.
Visitation will be Friday, September 15, 2023 from 12:30 P.M. until 2:00 P.M. at Atlas Church of Christ. The funeral service will follow at 2:00 P.M. at the church with Bro. Miles Stutts officiating. Karren will be laid to rest at Freewill Baptist Community Cemetery.
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
