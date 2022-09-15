Kassie Moore Jackson, age 35, of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, TN. She was a native of Lawrenceburg, TN, a registered nurse at NHC Healthcare of Lawrenceburg for 17 years, and of the Christian Faith.
She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Cecil Moore, Sr. and Annette Moore; her maternal grandparents, Clarence Isaac "Pete" Osborn and Willie Ruth Osborn; and fur baby, Bagheera.
She is survived by her husband, Ben Jackson of Lawrenceburg, TN; her parents, Dale "Rooster" and Sheila Moore of Lawrenceburg, TN; two daughters, McKenna and Millie Jackson, both of Lawrenceburg, TN; one sister, Brandi Kelley (Zach) of Leoma, TN; nieces, Adalyne Kelley, Katelynn Kelley, and Hannah Kelley, all of Leoma, TN; aunt, Sherry Osborn of Lawrenceburg, TN; and fur babies, Jaspurr and Blue Bell.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. The family will receive friends from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM Friday, September 16, 2022, at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at Neal Funeral Home at 11:00 AM Saturday, September 17, 2022, with David Byrd officiating. Interment will follow at Bumpas Cemetery in Lawrenceburg, TN. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
