Katharyne Belew , age 92 of Lexington, AL passed away Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at home after a brief illness. She was a native of Lauderdale Co, AL,a Homemaker/Farmer,and a member of Lexington United Methodist Church. Graveside Services will be held at Pettus Cemetery on Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 1:30 pm. Brandon Kirby will be officiating. Burial will follow in Pettus Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm on Saturday, March 4, 2023 at Loretto Memorial Chapel.
Survivors are:
Son- John Belew (Jerrie) Lexington, AL
Daughters- Mary Smith (Lyndon) Lexington, AL
Martha Williams (Ron) Lexington, AL
Jane Burmester (Ed) Cullman, AL
Sisters- Jewel Beckman Loretto, TN
Emma Jean Nunley Killen, AL
6 Grandchildren
9 Great Grandchildren
5 Great Great Grandchildren
Preceded in death by:
Husband- Walton Belew
Parents- Oren & Estell Killen French
Brother- Hilton French
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.