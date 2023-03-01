LOCAL OBITUARY

Katharyne Belew , age 92 of Lexington, AL passed away Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at home after a brief illness.  She was a native of Lauderdale Co, AL,a Homemaker/Farmer,and a member of Lexington United Methodist Church.  Graveside Services will be held at Pettus Cemetery on Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 1:30 pm Brandon Kirby will be officiating.  Burial will follow in Pettus Cemetery

Visitation will be from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm on Saturday, March 4, 2023 at Loretto Memorial Chapel.

 

Survivors are:

Son-                               John Belew (Jerrie)                     Lexington, AL

Daughters-                   Mary Smith (Lyndon)                 Lexington, AL

                                      Martha Williams (Ron)              Lexington, AL

                                      Jane Burmester (Ed)                  Cullman, AL

Sisters-                         Jewel Beckman                           Loretto, TN

                                      Emma Jean Nunley                    Killen, AL

6 Grandchildren

9 Great Grandchildren

5 Great Great Grandchildren

Preceded in death by:

Husband- Walton Belew

Parents- Oren & Estell Killen French

Brother- Hilton French

     

To plant a tree in memory of Katharyne Belew as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you