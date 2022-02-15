Katherine Almeda Gatlin Hayes Benefield, age 78, died on Sunday, February 13, 2022.
She was born in Minor Hill, TN, on October 14, 1943, a homemaker, she was preceded in death by her parents, Elmer Roy and Vada Mae Hendrix Gatlin, 15 brothers and sisters, daughter Mandy Holt, grandsons, Brandon Hargrove, Jeremy Hayes, Justin Hayes and Nicholas Holt, great grandson, Matthew Johnson.
Visitation will be on Tuesday, February 15, 2022, from 4PM to 8PM at the Carr & Erwin Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, February 16, 2022, at 2 PM at the Carr & Erwin Funeral Home with burial to follow in Shoal Bluff Cemetery.
Survivors are: Sons, Jerry Hayes and Donna, Goodspring, Bobby Hayes and Melissa, Minor Hill, Charlie Hayes and Billie Stefanko, Minor hill, daughters, Marcella Hargrove and Sammy Hoback, Prospect, Ginger Roberts and Ezra, Athens, AL, Carisa Hayes, Lester, AL, 20 grandchildren, 46 great grandchildren, 2 great great grandchildren.
Carr & Erwin Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
