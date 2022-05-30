Katherine Jane Roach, 73, of Lexington died Friday, May 27, 2022, at her residence.
Visitation will be Tuesday, May 31, 2022, 12-2 PM at Elkins East Chapel. Funeral services will follow at 2 PM in the chapel. Burial will be at Hill Cemetery.
Mrs. Roach was a member of Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church.
She is survived by her loving husband of 54 years, Donald “Donnie” Roach; children, Ricky Roach (Regina), Jennifer Smith (Jason), and Julia Moore; grandchildren, Ashley Frederick (Steven), Alicia Cullum (Jake), Teri Plum, and Caleb Grasham; great grandchildren, Max Frederick and Hattie Cullum; step-grandchildren, Wesley, Walker, and Wrenleigh Wardelman; brothers, Neal Thornton and Richard Thornton; several nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Jake Cullum, Steven Frederick, Caleb Grasham, Jason Smith, Austin Smith, Nic Roach, and Bradley Roach.
The family would like to thank Compassus Hospice especially her nurses, Mel, Danielle, Lillie, and Christy for all the love, care and support shown not only to Mrs. Roach but the family.
You are invited to leave condolences at www.elkinsfuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.