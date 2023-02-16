Katherine Earline East Thigpen, 96, of Lexington, AL, passed away at her home on February 15, 2023. Earline was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and homemaker. She was also employed as a house cleaner and was a member of the Baptist faith. Earline is survived by: Sons: Roger Thigpen and Terry W. Thigpen Sisters: Lois Horton and Youvone Haddock Grandchildren: Roger Thomas Thigpen, Fallon Thigpen, and Cody Thigpen She was preceded in death by: Parents: Willie B. East and Velma East Husband: Milton O. Thigpen Brothers: Thurston East and David East Sisters: Christine Joiner, Nina McGee, and Arvella Harris Visitation will be Monday, February 20, 2023 from 11:00 A.M. until 1:00 P.M. at Greenhill Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held graveside at 1:30 P.M. at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in Lexington, AL. Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements
