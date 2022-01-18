LOCAL OBITUARY

Kathie Goodwin Thomas, age 75, of Loretto, TN passed away Monday, January 17, 2022, at Southern TN Regional Health System in Lawrenceburg, TN.  She was a native of Lawrenceburg, TN, a homemaker, and a member of Five Points Baptist Church. 

She was preceded in death by her parents, Kenneth and Odell Gillespie Goodwin; one brother, Karry Goodwin; and one granddaughter, Kaleigh Pennington.

She is survived by her husband, Keith Thomas of Loretto, TN; one daughter, Wendy Pennington (Kevin) of Loretto, TN; two grandchildren, Kenslee Pennington and Kade Pennington, both of Loretto, TN; two nieces, Kayla Goodwin Bryan of Memphis, TN and Jill Thomas Brewer of Lawrenceburg, TN; two nephews, Kenneth Goodwin of Lawrenceburg, TN and Kyle Thomas of Columbia, TN; several great-nieces and great-nephews.

Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee.  The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM Saturday, January 22, 2022, at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at Neal Funeral Home at 1:00 PM Saturday, January 22, 2022, with Nathan Holloway officiating.  Interment will follow at Lawrence County Memorial Gardens in Lawrenceburg, TN.  The family suggests memorials be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.  Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.

Service information

Jan 22
Visitation
Saturday, January 22, 2022
10:00AM-1:00PM
Neal Funeral Home
231 N. Military Avenue
Lawrenceburg, TN 38464
Jan 22
Funeral Service
Saturday, January 22, 2022
1:00PM
Neal Funeral Home
231 N. Military Avenue
Lawrenceburg, TN 38464
