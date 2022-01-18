Kathie Goodwin Thomas, age 75, of Loretto, TN passed away Monday, January 17, 2022, at Southern TN Regional Health System in Lawrenceburg, TN. She was a native of Lawrenceburg, TN, a homemaker, and a member of Five Points Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Kenneth and Odell Gillespie Goodwin; one brother, Karry Goodwin; and one granddaughter, Kaleigh Pennington.
She is survived by her husband, Keith Thomas of Loretto, TN; one daughter, Wendy Pennington (Kevin) of Loretto, TN; two grandchildren, Kenslee Pennington and Kade Pennington, both of Loretto, TN; two nieces, Kayla Goodwin Bryan of Memphis, TN and Jill Thomas Brewer of Lawrenceburg, TN; two nephews, Kenneth Goodwin of Lawrenceburg, TN and Kyle Thomas of Columbia, TN; several great-nieces and great-nephews.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM Saturday, January 22, 2022, at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at Neal Funeral Home at 1:00 PM Saturday, January 22, 2022, with Nathan Holloway officiating. Interment will follow at Lawrence County Memorial Gardens in Lawrenceburg, TN. The family suggests memorials be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.