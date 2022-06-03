Kathleen Ann Coats, 60, of Tuscumbia, Alabama passed away May 30, 2022, at NAMC.
She was born May of 1962 in Illinois, to Roy Coats, Jr. and Mildred Faye Coats. Kathy was a LPN. She was an avid Alabama Fan and loved her dogs, Sweet Pea and Trixie. She also loved spending time with her dear friend, Ron Clemmons.
Kathy is survived by her two sons, Brian Smith (Laura) and Robert Smith (Kayla); sister, Mary Hyde (Ricky); grandchildren, Jacob, Kyle, Kinsley, and Kelsey Smith; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Kathy chose to be cremated and a small gathering of family and friends will spread her cremains at the river at a later date.
Kathy was preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Mildred Faye Coats; brother, Michael Coats.
Elkins East Chapel is assisting the family.
You are invited to leave condolences at www.elkinsfuneralhome.com
