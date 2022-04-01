Kathryn Comer, age 78, of Loretto, Tennessee, passed away peacefully on March 31st, 2022, after an extended illness.
Kathryn was born on April 14th, 1943, in Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. She attended Gum Springs Baptist Church. Kathryn was a devoted wife, mother and Granna. She was retired from Kay Windsor MFG in Lawrenceburg. She enjoyed growing beautiful flowers and spending time with her family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Billy Ray Comer, parents Floyd and Rachel Guthrie, 2 sisters Margaret Womble and Jewel Cates and 2 brothers Paul Guthrie and Ernest Moore, Jr.
Kathryn is survived by one daughter, Gina Brewer (Kelvin) and 2 granddaughters Ally Brewer and Emry Brewer and several special nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held Sunday, April 3rd, from 6:00-8:00PM at Greenhill Funeral Home. The funeral service will be Monday, April 4th at 11:00am, in the funeral home chapel with Bro. Chad Clanton officiating. Burial will be at Bishop Chapel Cemetery in Loretto.
Pallbearers will be Barry Thigpen, Jeff Doss, Dennis Womble, Cody Doss, Kyle Doss, Ethan Womble, and Danny Comer.
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
