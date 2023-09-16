Kathy Green Burroughs, age 69, of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away Saturday, September 9, 2023, at Southern TN Regional Health System in Lawrenceburg, TN. She was a native of Lawrence County, TN, retired from the Lawrence County Advocate, and a member of Coleman Memorial United Methodist Church. She enjoyed sewing, being with friends, was an avid Alabama fan, and had the gift of gab.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Elmer Ray Green, Sr. and Betty Oaks Green; her husband, Jerry Clyde Burroughs; and one sister, Patricia Ann Green.
She is survived by one daughter, Dawn Burroughs (Jason Kane) of Nashville, TN; one sister, Betty Lynn Hemby of Waverly, TN; one brother, Ray Green (Karen) of Lynnville, TN; one brother-in-law, Alan Burroughs (Stacy) of Nashville, TN; two nephews, Nick Green (Jessica Styles) of Dickson, TN and Dylan Burroughs (Lindsey) of Nashville, TN; two nieces, Kelli Green-Cheek (Matt) of Lynnville, TN and Jessica Murphy of Hendersonville, TN; two great-nieces, Marissa Kidder and Georgia Lee Burroughs; and one great-nephew, Teddy Burroughs.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. Graveside services and interment will be conducted at Lawrence County Memorial Gardens at 10:00 AM Saturday, September 23, 2023, with John Horne and Kevin Marston officiating. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
