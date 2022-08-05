Karen Laverne Powell , age 56 of St. Joseph, TN passed away Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at home after an extended illness. She was a native of Savannah,TN,worked in billing at Extreme Petroleum,a member of Iron City Freewill Baptist Church, Sunday School Teacher, and Secretary for Iron City Freewill Baptist Church. Funeral Services will be held at Loretto Memorial Chapel on Saturday, August 6, 2022 at 12:00 pm. Tim Hanback & Dennis Hanvey will be officiating. Burial will follow in Railroad Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Friday, August 5, 2022 at Loretto Memorial Chapel.
Survivors are:
Husband- Bobby Powell St. Joseph, TN
Son- Cameron Powell (Caitlin) St. Joseph, TN
Step Mother- Mary Anne Gambrell Lawrenceburg, TN
Brothers- Jeff Gambrell (Lisa) Crump, TN
Wesley Gambrell (Melissa) Morris Chapel, TN
Joel Gambrell Crump, TN
Sister- Renae Akin (Tim) Magnolia, TX
Several Nieces and Nephews
Preceded in death by:
Fathers- Marshal Gambrell & Clayton Little
Mother- Perline Little
Niece- Brittany Kimbrell
Grandparents- MJ & Lurline Malone
