Kay Beard Clark, age 82, of Leoma, TN passed away Monday, January 17, 2022. She was a lifelong native of Leoma, TN, a graduate of Lawrence County High School, Florence State, and then received her graduate degrees from MTSU and Trevecca. She retired from teaching in the Lawrence County School System with 31 ½ years of service, and was a member of the Lawrence County Retired Teachers Association. Kay was a member of Calvary Hill Church of God and resided at the Summit of Lawrenceburg.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Neal and Emma Webb Beard; her husband, Bill J. Clark; and one grandson, Kyle Huntzinger.
She is survived by one daughter, Dawn Clark; two sons, Dan Clark (Jennifer) and Shaen Clark (Casey); one sister, June Beard Underwood (Rex); eight grandchildren, Brent, Caroline, Ann-Elise, Taylor, Emmy, Drake (Meg), Cody, and Aidan; and one great-granddaughter, Evie Drake.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. The family will receive friends from 12:00 PM to 3:00 PM Saturday, January 22, 2022, at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at Neal Funeral Home at 3:00 PM Saturday, January 22, 2022, with Don Goodrum officiating. Interment will follow at Dunn Cemetery in Lawrence County, TN. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
