Kaylen Judkins, age 28, of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away Saturday, March 04, 2023, at Huntsville Hospital in Huntsville, AL. She was a native of Lawrenceburg, TN and a member of Center Point Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Sharee Novem.
She is survived by her father, Jeffrey Judkins; one brother, Trevor Judkins (Sabrina) of Lawrenceburg, TN; her children, William and Emma; maternal grandmother, Frances Foster of Lawrenceburg, TN; paternal grandmother, Charline Judkins of Lawrenceburg, TN; niece, Everly Judkins of Lawrenceburg, TN; uncles, Anthony Foster, Delton Foster, and Rex Judkins, all of Lawrenceburg, TN; aunts, Janice Kilburn of Lawrenceburg, TN, and Nancy Walls of MS.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. Graveside services and inurnment will be conducted at Leoma Cemetery at 1:00 PM Saturday, March 25, 2023. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
