Keith Slater, age 73, of Leoma, TN passed away Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at North Alabama Medical Center in Florence, AL. He was a native of Lawrence County, TN, a supervisor with Brad Slater Construction, and of the Church of Christ Faith.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Nathaniel and Ruby Bailey Slater; his wife, Valerie Belew Slater; one son, Kevin Slater; one step-son, Jimmy Kennedy; three sisters, Joyce Hughes, Hulda Horton, and Tharon Ray; and two brothers, J.C. Slater and David "Bud" Slater.
He is survived by one son, Brian Slater of Lawrenceburg, TN; one step-daughter, Tina Slater of Lawrenceburg, TN; one sister, Janis Appleton (Rex) of St. Joseph, TN; two brothers, Van Slater (Janet) of Lawrenceburg, TN and Sam Slater (Nita) of Lawrenceburg, TN; six grandchildren, Kamron Cantrell, Ashley Hayes, Breanna Slater, Myles Slater, Colton Slater, and Wesson Tittle; several nieces and nephews.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. The family will receive friends from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM Friday, November 18, 2022, at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at Neal Funeral Home at 11:00 AM Friday, November 18, 2022, with Wade Slater officiating. Interment will follow at Bumpas Cemetery in Lawrenceburg, TN. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
