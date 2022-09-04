Ken Felker passed away Friday, September 2, 2022 at Southern Tennessee Regional Health System Pulaski surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Pulaski, Tennessee on October 24th, 1945 and was 76 years old.
He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and uncle. He was a Vietnam Army veteran and loved his country. He was a board member of the Giles County Veterans Alliance and devoted his time serving it. He was a member of the VFW, the Vietnam Veterans of America, and also served in the National Guard. He was a member of the First Baptist Church and was retired from Maremont Gabriel. Kens greatest joy was his grandchildren.
Visitation will be 3:00 to 7:00pm Monday, September 5th, 2022, at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home.
The funeral service will take place Tuesday, September 6th, 2022 at 2:00pm in the chapel of Bennett-May and Pierce Funeral Home.
Burial will follow in Maplewood Cemetery with full Military Honors.
The family suggests memorial donations be made to the Giles County Veterans Alliance c/o PO Box 1071 Pulaski, Tennessee 38478.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Willie Neal and Mattie Lou Carpenter Felker. His son Michael Gene Jones. Sisters, Thelma Felker, Ann Felker White, and Joyce Felker O’Neal.
He is survived by,
Wife, Teresa Felker of Pulaski, Tennessee.
Daughter, Rita (Patrick) McCormack of Pulaski, Tennessee.
Grandchildren, Trey Jones, Seth (Allison) Jones, Alyssa McCormack, Andrew McCormack, and Addison McCormack.
Great-Granddaughter Jaceleigh Jones.
Mother-in-law Marie Clemmons of Pulaski, Tennessee.
Sisters Jean Travis of Antioch, Tennessee and Martha Moses of Lewisburg, Tennessee.
Several Nieces and nephews also survive.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory are in charge of arrangements for William Ken Felker.
