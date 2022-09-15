Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory 1910 Elkton Pike, Pulaski, TN 38478
Kendrick Donald Grant of Pulaski, TN passed away Wednesday, September 14th, 2022 at Southern Tennessee Regional Health Systems in Pulaski. He was born on July 14th,1949 and was 73 years old.
Don retired from the Giles County Co-op as a truck driver. He enjoyed restoring tractors, working on cars, and cooking. He loved his family and his grandkids dearly.
A visitation will be held on Friday, September 16th, 2022 from 12:00PM – 3:00PM at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory.
The Funeral Service will follow at 3:00PM in the chapel of Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory.
The burial will take place at Prospect Cemetery.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Betty Lou and Aaron Grant, Sons, Bobby and Donny Grant, Grandson, Justin Hayes, and Brother, Ed Grant
He is survived by,
His wife, Diane Grant of Prospect, TN
Daughter, Melissa (Bobby) Hayes of Minor Hill, TN
Sons, Ken (Amber) Grant of Sturgis, KY
Joshua (Amy) Grant of Lawrenceburg, TN
Grandchildren, Corey (Shannon) Hayes, Jason (Chasity) Hayes, Clay Grant, Caitlin (Kyle Cruth) Grant, Cayce Grant, Caleb Grant, Charleigh Grant, Maddy Farmer, and Mason Grant
Great-Grandchildren, Kynlee Cruth, Ashton, Ethan, and Kallie Hayes
Several Nieces, Nephews, Great-Nieces, and Great-Nephews also survive.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of the arrangements for Kendrick Donald Grant.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.