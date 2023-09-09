Mr. Kenneth “Kenny” Baggett, age 58, resident of Lawrenceburg, passed away on Tuesday, September 5, 2023.
A memorial service will be held on Monday, September 11, 2023, at 6:00 pm at Heritage Funeral Home with Brother Mylen Coble and Brother Michael Stephens officiating. The family will visit with friends on Monday from 4:00 – 6:00pm at the funeral home. Heritage Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Kenny was born January 28, 1965, in Florida and was the son of William “Bill” and Margie Jean Baggett. At an early age he acquired a passion for working on cars. His Dad can remember him starting at the age of 3 to work on a car with him. He continued that passion working at several body shops and most recently at Hunter’s Body Shop. He enjoyed working and took pride in his work. His family says he never took a day off except Christmas. He had a wonderful sense of humor and could make anyone laugh. He also loved the outdoors, especially fishing, camping, shooting guns, and front porch sitting after a long week. He always provided for his family, and he will be missed by all who knew him.
Along with his parents, he is survived by his children, Rosa (David) Wheeler of Towns Creek, AL, Kala Haley of Lawrenceburg, and Shane (Tabitha) Wiseman of Ethridge; mother of his children, Deborah Baggett; sister, Melanie Jo Owens of Lawrenceburg; grandchildren that were like his own, Addison Mae Haley and Ayden Keith Haley; grandchildren, Maverick Wheeler, Conry Lane Wiseman, Ethan Wiseman, and Briar Wiseman; niece and nephew, Justin Owens of Pulaski and Brianna Owens of Athens, AL; and his best friend Titus, his pit boxer dog.
You may share condolences with the family at the Heritage Funeral Home website www.TnFunerals.com
