Kenneth Glenn Gabel, age 87 of Iron City, TN passed away Sat. August 20, 2022 at Countryside Nursing Home after a brief illness.  He was a native of Lawrence CO. TN. sold and cut wood with a saw he built himself to cut the wood to length, also worked for Joe Hardwick at the sawmill and was a member of Mount Nebo Presbyterian Church.  Funeral Services will be held at Mount Nebo Presbyterian Church on Monday 8/22/2022 at 1:00pm.  Greg Eaton will be officiating.  Burial will follow in Mount Nebo Cemetery.   

Visitation will be from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm on Monday 8/22/2022 at Mount Nebo Presbyterian Church . 

 

Survivors are: 

3 Sons                

Kenneth Junior Gabel                              Tupelo, MS 

George Gabel                                           Mt. Nebo, NC 

David Gabel                                              Loretto, TN 

3 Daughters       Blanch Adams                                           Loretto, TN 

                            Jean Barton                                     Lawrenceburg, TN 

                            Lynn Gabel                                              Iron City, TN 

Brother               Mack Gabel                                             St Joseph, TN 

12 Grandchildren 

9 Great Grandchildren 

1 Great Great Grandson 

Preceded in death by Parents: Joe Wheeler and Clara Caperton Gabel 

                                     Daughter: Janie Wilburn 

      

      

      

      

 

 

LORETTO MEMORIAL CHAPEL 

 is in charge of all arrangements. 

(931) 853-6995 

