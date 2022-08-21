Kenneth Glenn Gabel, age 87 of Iron City, TN passed away Sat. August 20, 2022 at Countryside Nursing Home after a brief illness. He was a native of Lawrence CO. TN. sold and cut wood with a saw he built himself to cut the wood to length, also worked for Joe Hardwick at the sawmill and was a member of Mount Nebo Presbyterian Church. Funeral Services will be held at Mount Nebo Presbyterian Church on Monday 8/22/2022 at 1:00pm. Greg Eaton will be officiating. Burial will follow in Mount Nebo Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm on Monday 8/22/2022 at Mount Nebo Presbyterian Church .
Survivors are:
3 Sons
Kenneth Junior Gabel Tupelo, MS
George Gabel Mt. Nebo, NC
David Gabel Loretto, TN
3 Daughters Blanch Adams Loretto, TN
Jean Barton Lawrenceburg, TN
Lynn Gabel Iron City, TN
Brother Mack Gabel St Joseph, TN
12 Grandchildren
9 Great Grandchildren
1 Great Great Grandson
Preceded in death by Parents: Joe Wheeler and Clara Caperton Gabel
Daughter: Janie Wilburn
LORETTO MEMORIAL CHAPEL
is in charge of all arrangements.
(931) 853-6995
